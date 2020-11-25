The spectacular rise of Elon Musk’s EV company

True, Tesla’s performance has been impressive. Last month, it reported its fifth straight quarter of profits on third-quarter revenues of almost $8.8 billion on the delivery of 139,300 vehicles in those three months. With its high-tech cars attracting rave reviews and almost flying off assembly lines, investors seem to see few obstacles to its growth. Zoom out a bit, though, for a reality check. For one, combustion cars are not about to pass into oblivion anytime soon. For another, globally, the odds of its domination even of EV markets look steep. This is because it has been skimming the upper-end of Western markets without displaying much of an inclination or ability to crank out cars within the reach of most vehicle users around the world. Its cheapest Model 3 sedan sells for $38,000, pricey even by US standards, even as auto players rush to crush costs and produce EVs that could prove to be mass-market winners. The arena is still wide open and car-makers that crack value-conscious markets such as India are likely to hit far larger volumes. The cost game appears to depend on how cheaply the lithium batteries that power EVs can be produced, an edge that Tesla may not be able to claim. In short, while Tesla qualifies as a tech firm in some ways, it is best classified as a high-end car maker.