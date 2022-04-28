Over the last decade, the mobility sector has seen exponential growth. Since 1970, the growth of the global mobility industry has quadrupled, out-performing global gross domestic product growth. Today, driven by technology, digitization and sustainability, the mobility sector is undergoing a rapid transformation.

When it comes to technological advances, the global automotive industry has been disruptive beyond imagination. Shifting gears with changing consumer preferences, the industry is racing into a future of electric vehicles (EVs), connected cars, sensors and new business models like mobility-as-a-service. Non-service businesses are busy transforming vehicle build and design.

New mobility solutions are a precursor to innovation in the automotive industry. Automakers are now attempting to innovate by developing owned mobility solutions and experimenting with progressive business models. Technological advances like ‘vehicular fog computing’ are bringing the reality of autonomous vehicles closer. The mobility space has been enriched with technologies for cyber security and the use of radars, lidars and simulation.

Trends in the auto industry are guided by technology. A move from conventional manufacturing to state-of-the-art design and manufacturing ecosystems is underway, with growing collaborations and emerging startups in the software space. There is a sharp rise in initiatives to transform the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) auto industry into a technologically sophisticated one. One such initiative by component manufacturers to accelerate efforts on EVs and automation is the establishment of a centre of excellence at the IIT-Delhi campus in Sonipat, Haryana, while another one, with IIT-Bombay, is set to be announced shortly. These aim to give a fillip to industry-academia collaboration.

Integrated mobility solutions have been emerging to address consumer challenges. Convenience is a key factor in today’s hyper-connected world, where easy-to-use, automated and digitized options are preferred. Anticipating market trends and exploring the consumer viability of business models require analysing consumer preferences with the help of telematics. These tracking tools help a business become more agile and also identify and scale new opportunities.

Global CO2 regulations have pushed the industry to be agile in adopting the latest innovations. There is a shift towards sustainable development to slow down climate change. To minimize dependence on fossil fuels and reduce pollution in metro cities, the government has taken many measures.

This Union budget emphasized creating urban fossil-fuel zones, a battery-swapping policy and recognition of energy as service. The government has extended its FAME -2 scheme for another three years and increased incentives for 2- and 3-wheeler batteries. There are exist production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for ACC battery storage units and auto products as well as auto components. As many as 20 automobile and 75 auto component makers have now got approvals under that scheme. Another landmark announcement was India’s policy on green hydrogen, which envisions India as a global leader in its production.

However, many areas need to be worked upon for the expansion and integration of e-mobility. Range anxiety is one such point of contention for consumers who fear being stranded in case their EVs run out of charge. Within Indian cities, the existing charging infrastructure meets current requirements. Industry and the government are working in tandem to increase charging stations in preparation of future demand. The focus is on creating the right standards for charging networks. The cost of chargers and their interoperability could be addressed by standardizing chargers. This will help lessen range anxiety.

The cost of batteries, which pushes up the total cost of EV ownership, is also being addressed. PLI schemes that support the localization of battery production, new battery chemistry and swappable battery models are expected to provide a major push.

Investment in manufacturing by component players can be increased through demand aggregation for components. Non-essential items like motors and connectors can easily be aggregated. The scaling opportunity that can justify investments will be a major motivation. Original equipment and component makers will need to work closely in the EV space to develop products from an early stage. Startups and other new players will have to be co-opted and made integral to the design and manufacturing ecosystem.

The automobile sector is also going through a semiconductor shortage globally. Automobiles now have more electronic components, driven as they are by smart connectivity features and re-engineered to meet tighter emission norms. With a move towards vehicle electrification and hybridization, we can expect more supply-side pressure, some of which could be eased by a robust semiconductor making ecosystem.

Maintaining the trust of customers and living up to their expectations will keep the wheels of this e-mobility revolution turning. Innovation, digital technology and sustainability will come together to generate top and bottom-line improvements.

Advanced, autonomous and sustainable mobility is closer than many may think.

Sunjay J. Kapur is president, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma)