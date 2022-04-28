The stage has been set for a transformation of mobility

However, many areas need to be worked upon for the expansion and integration of e-mobility. Range anxiety is one such point of contention for consumers who fear being stranded in case their EVs run out of charge. Within Indian cities, the existing charging infrastructure meets current requirements. Industry and the government are working in tandem to increase charging stations in preparation of future demand. The focus is on creating the right standards for charging networks. The cost of chargers and their interoperability could be addressed by standardizing chargers. This will help lessen range anxiety.