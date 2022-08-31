The stakes at Jackson Hole went beyond today’s crisis of inflation

Last week, I attended the US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual meeting alongside US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers, policymakers and economists. This year’s gathering, the first to take place in-person since the pandemic, unfolded against a backdrop of weak global prospects, widespread recession fears, and threats of ever-higher inflation. The US Fed sought to reassert its credibility as a serious inflation fighter. But because the surge in prices is being driven by such a wide variety of factors, the effectiveness of monetary policy may be limited.

