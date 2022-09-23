The star emerging market economy of the moment isn’t India

Indonesia’s policymakers want its reserves—a third of the world’s total and as large as the largest in Australia—of nickel, the mineral required for making batteries, to be used for developing a global electric vehicles manufacturing base. Foreign companies have started refining nickel ore in the country after Indonesia banned its export in 2020. The country is building eight plants for producing EV battery-grade nickel. South Korea’s LG and Hyundai are building the country’s first EV battery cell plant. Hyundai is building an EV plant. Indonesia has its eyes set on Tesla’s Elon Musk for big-bang investments in EVs, the next big global industry.