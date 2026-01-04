India has 54 million pending cases, 47 million in district courts, 6.3 million in high courts and nearly 90,000 in the Supreme Court, with just 25,000 judges to handle them.
The government must ease off on litigation to reduce the judiciary’s burden and help the economy
SummaryThe huge pendency of judicial cases is hurting India's governance and economy. Almost half of them involve the state or its arms and entities. The government should raise the bar for its pursuit of litigation. Here’s how the state could restrain itself from being a compulsive litigator.
