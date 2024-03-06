The state must find new ways to assert its authority online
Summary
- Its influence over the digital sphere is reliant on execution by private firms but this isn’t an ideal scenario.
In 1919, Max Weber delivered a lecture titled “Politics as a Vocation," in which he argued for the first time that the state has a monopoly over the use of physical force. He was looking for a way to justify the state’s use of force and chose to do so by elevating it to the level of a crucial feature of the social contract.