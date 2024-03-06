The state must find new ways to assert its authority online

As much as the modern digital world has given rise to various benefits, it has also unleashed new forms of violence that can be perpetrated on people in ways that were simply not possible in 1919. Today, citizens need protection against a whole host of new crimes—cyberbullying, cyberstalking, doxxing, fake news and the like. To safeguard them, the state needs to deploy new forms of violence that are relevant to the digital age. For instance, one of the more effective ways in which the spread of fake news can be curbed is by deploying algorithmic de-amplification—a process that aims to dampen the virality of an online post by adjusting the priority with which it surfaces in the platform’s feed. Other (blunter) interventions include outright censorship and the de-platforming of repeat offenders.