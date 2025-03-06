The state of India’s economy is not as bright as GDP data may suggest
Summary
- GDP growth rates for past years have been revised upwards but our headline economic indicators seem out of sync with what other data sources suggest. Policymakers must address employment and income weaknesses.
Estimates of gross value added (GVA) and gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024-25 were released last month along with revised estimates for 2023-24 and final data for 2022-23. The numbers for 2024-25 were broadly in line with estimates released earlier, with GDP growth placed at 6.5%, marginally higher than the 6.4% reported as part of India’s first advance estimates.