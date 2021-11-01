The stigmatization challenge that marketers confront

Stigmatization in India typically draws upon historical and socio-cultural forces. However, marketers may also be guilty of fanning such stigmatization for their own commercial interests. Take the ‘Mauka Mauka’ campaign on Star Sports in 2019, or many of the cricket ads before an India-Pakistan match that rely on jingoism, stigmatizing Pakistan as ‘the other’. An Amul ad in 2020 to coincide with TikTok’s ban in India depicted the Amul girl fighting a Chinese dragon, thus ‘othering’ China in the process. Little wonder then that innocuous celebrations by Indians of Pakistani cricket victories possess the potential of transferring the stigmatization to the celebrating individuals. Commercial stigmatization could cost marketers dear at times, as Kent RO found last year when its ads for atta and bread makers showing household helps as possible covid-infection carriers came in for flak and had to be withdrawn. Marketers thus need to then understand that stigmatization is deeply democratic; it treats all ‘offending’ companies as equal, irrespective of their reputation and stature. Stigmatizing marketers may themselves get ‘stigmatized’ in the process.

