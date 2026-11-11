The story of the US midterm elections can be told using a single letter

The mid-term elections in the US delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump. The verdict was a repudiation of his actions in the second term as president. There has been a veritable explosion of “r” words to describe the rout of the Republicans.
The mid-term elections in the US delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump. The verdict was a repudiation of his actions in the second term as president. There has been a veritable explosion of “r” words to describe the rout of the Republicans.
The word rout traces its origins to the Old French word route, which means a broken company and stems from the Latin word rupta, the past participle of rumpere or to break.
The word rout traces its origins to the Old French word route, which means a broken company and stems from the Latin word rupta, the past participle of rumpere or to break.
Rebuke also originates from an Old French word bouche, or mouth, and with the prefix means stopping someone’s mouth. While rebuke deals with the mouth, repudiate deals with the foot, or ped in Latin. Literally, it means to kick away something that you want to disown.
In this and many other instances, “re” is a prefix that means “back.” These words have been used famously in history and literature at various times. For instance, the strategic withdrawal of Napoleon’s army turned into a historic rout at the Battle of Berezina. Adolf Hitler famously built his political rise on the repudiation of the Treaty of Versailles.
Detailed analysis that followed the mid-term elections suggests that the redistricting that the Republicans did, particularly in Texas, turned out to be counterproductive.
Time magazine had this to say; “ahead of the midterms, Republicans in states across the US redrew congressional maps in the hopes of increasing their chances of rooting out Democrats come Election Day. But those efforts failed to stem the tide on Tuesday as a slew of Democratic victories, including in deep-red states, propelled the party to wrest (is that an “r” word?) control of the House from the GOP. In states including Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama and Florida, Democrats pulled out wins in several districts that were reshaped in the effort to bolster Republican candidates, helping to fuel the biggest blue wave in 50 years.”
The Dems roared back to a 250-plus position in the House. Today’s Republicans may not be able to recollect the time when they held that many seats in the House, since it was last true a hundred years ago.
Leading up to these mid-terms, resistance to Trump’s policies was building primarily on the issue of affordability. Of course, each congressional candidate campaigned in local terms, but an underlying theme was the cost of living.
Another theme was a popular revulsion against the politics of hate. The toxicity of division had become so great that it had become repugnant to many. That resentment was so widespread that these decentralized local elections turned out to be a referendum on Trump’s second term.
The word resentment was made famous by Friedrich Nietzche in his book On the Genealogy of Morality in which he took the French variant of this word, ressentiment, and turned it into one of the most famous concepts in modern intellectual history. He used it to describe a specific psychological state where a person suppresses their anger, envy and sense of injury against a powerful oppressor.
In retrospect, this was a sentiment shared by many voters in these elections. They sought retribution for a profound betrayal of trust.
Beyond the rhetorical battleground, the immediate aftermath of the election brought a literal human struggle for rehabilitation, as Senator Chris Murphy was moved to an inpatient facility following a stroke.
Meanwhile, analysts dissected the Grand Old Party’s historic rout, even as Republican recriminations began. Before the vote, Trump warned of a ruinous Democratic ideology. Instead, the word became a descriptor of his own party’s devastation. The campaign’s structural reckoning proved that words had returned to bite.
Looking ahead, will it be a time of revenge or reconciliation? Senator-elect James Talarico from Texas delivered a triumphant speech that emphasized a shift away from partisan hostility to a focus on reconciliation. His catchy phrase for a country that is hurting is, “bridge the divides between us and repair the ties that bind us.” He redefined the adversaries not in terms of “left” or “right” but regular people versus billionaires.
According to The New York Times, Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas were part of a broader wave of southern Democrats who have actively countered political division by leaning into their progressive Protestant backgrounds. Hamilton is a Methodist pastor whose message is centred on community reconciliation, shared moral values and healing.
The Democratic leaders in the House and Senate will have to balance their instinctive desire for revenge, with the politics of rapprochement. This delicate word borrowed from the contemporary French language means to “bring near” again that which has been rent apart.
The negative “r” words use “re” to mean pushing back or tearing against, like in rebuke or revolt. The positive words use “re” to mean bringing back or doing again such as in repair, renewal and reconciliation. Only time will tell whether America will be able to recalibrate and heal itself. A restoration of trust in the political system can lead to a renewal in the country. Without that, there may be no redemption.
P.S: This column is an ode to my late father-in-law, professor V.R. Narayanaswami, who for many years wrote a popular column in Mint called Plain Speaking. He, like me, was a logophile.
The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand