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The story of the US midterm elections can be told using a single letter

Narayan Ramachandran
4 min read11 Nov 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Only time will tell whether America will be able to 'recalibrate' and heal itself.
Only time will tell whether America will be able to 'recalibrate' and heal itself. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Summary

There’s been a veritable explosion of ‘r’ words to describe the ‘rout’ of the Republicans in the election. Only time will tell if America will be able to ‘recalibrate.' A ‘restoration’ of trust in the political system can lead to a ‘renewal’ in the country. Without that, there may be no ‘redemption’

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The mid-term elections in the US delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump. The verdict was a repudiation of his actions in the second term as president. There has been a veritable explosion of “r” words to describe the rout of the Republicans.

The mid-term elections in the US delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump. The verdict was a repudiation of his actions in the second term as president. There has been a veritable explosion of “r” words to describe the rout of the Republicans.

The word rout traces its origins to the Old French word route, which means a broken company and stems from the Latin word rupta, the past participle of rumpere or to break.

The word rout traces its origins to the Old French word route, which means a broken company and stems from the Latin word rupta, the past participle of rumpere or to break.

Rebuke also originates from an Old French word bouche, or mouth, and with the prefix means stopping someone’s mouth. While rebuke deals with the mouth, repudiate deals with the foot, or ped in Latin. Literally, it means to kick away something that you want to disown.

In this and many other instances, “re” is a prefix that means “back.” These words have been used famously in history and literature at various times. For instance, the strategic withdrawal of Napoleon’s army turned into a historic rout at the Battle of Berezina. Adolf Hitler famously built his political rise on the repudiation of the Treaty of Versailles.

Also Read | Will Republicans wise up after this defeat? Here's why that's not likely

Detailed analysis that followed the mid-term elections suggests that the redistricting that the Republicans did, particularly in Texas, turned out to be counterproductive.

Time magazine had this to say; “ahead of the midterms, Republicans in states across the US redrew congressional maps in the hopes of increasing their chances of rooting out Democrats come Election Day. But those efforts failed to stem the tide on Tuesday as a slew of Democratic victories, including in deep-red states, propelled the party to wrest (is that an “r” word?) control of the House from the GOP. In states including Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama and Florida, Democrats pulled out wins in several districts that were reshaped in the effort to bolster Republican candidates, helping to fuel the biggest blue wave in 50 years.”

The Dems roared back to a 250-plus position in the House. Today’s Republicans may not be able to recollect the time when they held that many seats in the House, since it was last true a hundred years ago.

Also Read | The Democrats have won big but face tough choices now

Leading up to these mid-terms, resistance to Trump’s policies was building primarily on the issue of affordability. Of course, each congressional candidate campaigned in local terms, but an underlying theme was the cost of living.

Another theme was a popular revulsion against the politics of hate. The toxicity of division had become so great that it had become repugnant to many. That resentment was so widespread that these decentralized local elections turned out to be a referendum on Trump’s second term.

The word resentment was made famous by Friedrich Nietzche in his book On the Genealogy of Morality in which he took the French variant of this word, ressentiment, and turned it into one of the most famous concepts in modern intellectual history. He used it to describe a specific psychological state where a person suppresses their anger, envy and sense of injury against a powerful oppressor.

In retrospect, this was a sentiment shared by many voters in these elections. They sought retribution for a profound betrayal of trust.

Also Read | What the midterms campaign tells us about where our politics are headed

Beyond the rhetorical battleground, the immediate aftermath of the election brought a literal human struggle for rehabilitation, as Senator Chris Murphy was moved to an inpatient facility following a stroke.

Meanwhile, analysts dissected the Grand Old Party’s historic rout, even as Republican recriminations began. Before the vote, Trump warned of a ruinous Democratic ideology. Instead, the word became a descriptor of his own party’s devastation. The campaign’s structural reckoning proved that words had returned to bite.

Looking ahead, will it be a time of revenge or reconciliation? Senator-elect James Talarico from Texas delivered a triumphant speech that emphasized a shift away from partisan hostility to a focus on reconciliation. His catchy phrase for a country that is hurting is, “bridge the divides between us and repair the ties that bind us.” He redefined the adversaries not in terms of “left” or “right” but regular people versus billionaires.

According to The New York Times, Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas were part of a broader wave of southern Democrats who have actively countered political division by leaning into their progressive Protestant backgrounds. Hamilton is a Methodist pastor whose message is centred on community reconciliation, shared moral values and healing.

The Democratic leaders in the House and Senate will have to balance their instinctive desire for revenge, with the politics of rapprochement. This delicate word borrowed from the contemporary French language means to “bring near” again that which has been rent apart.

The negative “r” words use “re” to mean pushing back or tearing against, like in rebuke or revolt. The positive words use “re” to mean bringing back or doing again such as in repair, renewal and reconciliation. Only time will tell whether America will be able to recalibrate and heal itself. A restoration of trust in the political system can lead to a renewal in the country. Without that, there may be no redemption.

P.S: This column is an ode to my late father-in-law, professor V.R. Narayanaswami, who for many years wrote a popular column in Mint called Plain Speaking. He, like me, was a logophile.

The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Narayan Ramachandran

    Narayan Ramachandran has been a Mint contributor for 16 years and writes a fortnightly column calledRead more

    “A Visible Hand”. He spent over three decades on Wall Street, most of it with Morgan Stanley. Narayan was the country head of Morgan Stanley India, leading all of the Group's businesses. Prior to that, he was the head and lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley’s Global Emerging Markets and Global Asset Allocation teams, managing over $25 billion in assets. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.<br><br>Narayan is Chairman of TeamLease Services, as well as Unitus Group, India's largest social enterprise bank. Narayan is also Chairman of Vivriti Next and UC Inclusive Credit, which are pioneering firms working on bringing credit to underserved markets.<br><br>In the 2010s, Narayan finished a full eight-year term as Chairman of RBL Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks. He serves as the Chairman and co-founder of InKlude Labs, a social business enterprise working in the field of education and public health. Through InKlude Labs, Narayan works with deserving enterprises to help them scale. He is currently working on incubating the Center for Wildlife Studies and Asan Cup, a feminine hygiene start-up.<br><br>He served as General Partner and Member of the Global Strategy Advisory Board of L Catterton Asia, a consumer-focused growth equity firm. He is an active private equity investor in financial services, technology, social enterprises and consumer businesses. He is co-founder and Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, a public policy school and think-tank. He teaches an online graduate-level course on contemporary economics.<br><br>Narayan received a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Narayan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

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    HomeOpinionViewsThe story of the US midterm elections can be told using a single letter

    The story of the US midterm elections can be told using a single letter

    Narayan Ramachandran
    4 min read11 Nov 2026, 12:00 PM IST
    Only time will tell whether America will be able to 'recalibrate' and heal itself.
    Only time will tell whether America will be able to 'recalibrate' and heal itself. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Summary

    There’s been a veritable explosion of ‘r’ words to describe the ‘rout’ of the Republicans in the election. Only time will tell if America will be able to ‘recalibrate.' A ‘restoration’ of trust in the political system can lead to a ‘renewal’ in the country. Without that, there may be no ‘redemption’

    Gift this article

    The mid-term elections in the US delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump. The verdict was a repudiation of his actions in the second term as president. There has been a veritable explosion of “r” words to describe the rout of the Republicans.

    The mid-term elections in the US delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump. The verdict was a repudiation of his actions in the second term as president. There has been a veritable explosion of “r” words to describe the rout of the Republicans.

    The word rout traces its origins to the Old French word route, which means a broken company and stems from the Latin word rupta, the past participle of rumpere or to break.

    The word rout traces its origins to the Old French word route, which means a broken company and stems from the Latin word rupta, the past participle of rumpere or to break.

    Rebuke also originates from an Old French word bouche, or mouth, and with the prefix means stopping someone’s mouth. While rebuke deals with the mouth, repudiate deals with the foot, or ped in Latin. Literally, it means to kick away something that you want to disown.

    In this and many other instances, “re” is a prefix that means “back.” These words have been used famously in history and literature at various times. For instance, the strategic withdrawal of Napoleon’s army turned into a historic rout at the Battle of Berezina. Adolf Hitler famously built his political rise on the repudiation of the Treaty of Versailles.

    Also Read | Will Republicans wise up after this defeat? Here's why that's not likely

    Detailed analysis that followed the mid-term elections suggests that the redistricting that the Republicans did, particularly in Texas, turned out to be counterproductive.

    Time magazine had this to say; “ahead of the midterms, Republicans in states across the US redrew congressional maps in the hopes of increasing their chances of rooting out Democrats come Election Day. But those efforts failed to stem the tide on Tuesday as a slew of Democratic victories, including in deep-red states, propelled the party to wrest (is that an “r” word?) control of the House from the GOP. In states including Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Alabama and Florida, Democrats pulled out wins in several districts that were reshaped in the effort to bolster Republican candidates, helping to fuel the biggest blue wave in 50 years.”

    The Dems roared back to a 250-plus position in the House. Today’s Republicans may not be able to recollect the time when they held that many seats in the House, since it was last true a hundred years ago.

    Also Read | The Democrats have won big but face tough choices now

    Leading up to these mid-terms, resistance to Trump’s policies was building primarily on the issue of affordability. Of course, each congressional candidate campaigned in local terms, but an underlying theme was the cost of living.

    Another theme was a popular revulsion against the politics of hate. The toxicity of division had become so great that it had become repugnant to many. That resentment was so widespread that these decentralized local elections turned out to be a referendum on Trump’s second term.

    The word resentment was made famous by Friedrich Nietzche in his book On the Genealogy of Morality in which he took the French variant of this word, ressentiment, and turned it into one of the most famous concepts in modern intellectual history. He used it to describe a specific psychological state where a person suppresses their anger, envy and sense of injury against a powerful oppressor.

    In retrospect, this was a sentiment shared by many voters in these elections. They sought retribution for a profound betrayal of trust.

    Also Read | What the midterms campaign tells us about where our politics are headed

    Beyond the rhetorical battleground, the immediate aftermath of the election brought a literal human struggle for rehabilitation, as Senator Chris Murphy was moved to an inpatient facility following a stroke.

    Meanwhile, analysts dissected the Grand Old Party’s historic rout, even as Republican recriminations began. Before the vote, Trump warned of a ruinous Democratic ideology. Instead, the word became a descriptor of his own party’s devastation. The campaign’s structural reckoning proved that words had returned to bite.

    Looking ahead, will it be a time of revenge or reconciliation? Senator-elect James Talarico from Texas delivered a triumphant speech that emphasized a shift away from partisan hostility to a focus on reconciliation. His catchy phrase for a country that is hurting is, “bridge the divides between us and repair the ties that bind us.” He redefined the adversaries not in terms of “left” or “right” but regular people versus billionaires.

    According to The New York Times, Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas were part of a broader wave of southern Democrats who have actively countered political division by leaning into their progressive Protestant backgrounds. Hamilton is a Methodist pastor whose message is centred on community reconciliation, shared moral values and healing.

    The Democratic leaders in the House and Senate will have to balance their instinctive desire for revenge, with the politics of rapprochement. This delicate word borrowed from the contemporary French language means to “bring near” again that which has been rent apart.

    The negative “r” words use “re” to mean pushing back or tearing against, like in rebuke or revolt. The positive words use “re” to mean bringing back or doing again such as in repair, renewal and reconciliation. Only time will tell whether America will be able to recalibrate and heal itself. A restoration of trust in the political system can lead to a renewal in the country. Without that, there may be no redemption.

    P.S: This column is an ode to my late father-in-law, professor V.R. Narayanaswami, who for many years wrote a popular column in Mint called Plain Speaking. He, like me, was a logophile.

    The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Narayan Ramachandran

      Narayan Ramachandran has been a Mint contributor for 16 years and writes a fortnightly column calledRead more

      “A Visible Hand”. He spent over three decades on Wall Street, most of it with Morgan Stanley. Narayan was the country head of Morgan Stanley India, leading all of the Group's businesses. Prior to that, he was the head and lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley’s Global Emerging Markets and Global Asset Allocation teams, managing over $25 billion in assets. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.<br><br>Narayan is Chairman of TeamLease Services, as well as Unitus Group, India's largest social enterprise bank. Narayan is also Chairman of Vivriti Next and UC Inclusive Credit, which are pioneering firms working on bringing credit to underserved markets.<br><br>In the 2010s, Narayan finished a full eight-year term as Chairman of RBL Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks. He serves as the Chairman and co-founder of InKlude Labs, a social business enterprise working in the field of education and public health. Through InKlude Labs, Narayan works with deserving enterprises to help them scale. He is currently working on incubating the Center for Wildlife Studies and Asan Cup, a feminine hygiene start-up.<br><br>He served as General Partner and Member of the Global Strategy Advisory Board of L Catterton Asia, a consumer-focused growth equity firm. He is an active private equity investor in financial services, technology, social enterprises and consumer businesses. He is co-founder and Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, a public policy school and think-tank. He teaches an online graduate-level course on contemporary economics.<br><br>Narayan received a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Narayan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeOpinionViewsThe story of the US midterm elections can be told using a single letter
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