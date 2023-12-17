The strange insignificance of the Parliament breach

I am trying to understand why I am unable to accord any importance to the incident in Parliament on 13 December. In theory, two people jumping off the visitor’s gallery into the chamber while the House is in session and releasing a yellow gas should be a serious event, but I am unable to take it seriously. Nor do you, I suspect. It is not only the sort of people who read this newspaper who might be unaffected, but from what I gather, most Indians. The intruders said they were protesting their unemployment and I believe that is all there is to it. The incident, of course, is “a serious breach in security," but nothing else about it is serious. One newspaper report said that the incident “shocked" the nation and I am baffled by the word. The nation was far from “shocked." Not because it is a common occurrence, which it is not. But because it was oddly insignificant. In fact, as the news media keeps referring to one man as “the mastermind" of the incident, all I can think of is that ‘mastermind’ is an excessive word to describe the ring leader of some unemployed activists.

For most of India, a reason why the incident did not have any gravity is that none of the people involved had a Muslim name. If the intruders were Muslim, the nation would have gone crazy for a few days. In any case, in the new India, no sane Muslim is likely to protest unemployment in that manner. Had it happened, at least one TV channel would have explained how he was trained by Lashkar-e-something in Pakistan.

Without that connection, the incident was just a lame “andolanjeevi" protest. There was something European in the lameness—on par with sanctimonious activists defacing art or throwing desserts at powerful men. In Europe, unarmed people raiding a parliament would be a low-stakes stunt, but in India, it is self-destructive. The circle of activists who were involved face a harsh future. They appear the sort who wish to do well in their lives. So that lends a bit of sorrow to their plight. Ironically, their only chance at surviving lndia from now on might be through professional politics.

Another reason why the incident did not have any gravitas is that, in my view, no one likes politicians very much. Even people who vote for politicians do not generally like them. So a security scare for politicians does not move people the way other things can. Just imagine what would have happened if two intruders had broken into a school and released a harmless yellow gas as a sign of protest against the educational system. More hell would have broken lose than if the Parliament intruders had been Muslim. But a breach in security that could have actually been deadly for politicians if the intruders had violent intent does not enrage Indians, from what I can tell. Politicians are only popular within the context of politics. They are not like other famous people who are so loved that people have an interest in their safety.

Actually, the intruders probably connect with the average Indian in ways that Members of Parliament don’t. In looks, age and whining, the intruders seemed more representative than ageing men in Nehru jackets that are not called Nehru jackets anymore. Some of those elders were seen thrashing one of the intruders. In that moment, they looked like village headmen, which is what most politicians are, some literarily and others metaphorically. A video clip of Indian lawmakers beating up an intruder was the first sign to me that this was not a serious event. If there were any hint of real danger, my bet is that they would have fled.

The intruder who was so beaten seemed more innocuous than the men who were beating him. Also, the circle of activists who planned this silly stunt had meant no bodily harm to anyone. To convey this, they had held their gas canisters in their hands instead of flinging them.

The activists have explained why they protested in this manner, and their story is persuasive. They wanted to draw attention to the fact that India is shining for only some people. They wanted to express their disenchantment by raiding the place where lawmakers sit. They knew the Prime Minister was not going to be present, and they planned to project his absence as a metaphor for his absence from their lives. They wanted to perform the stunt a day earlier, in their telling, but did not get permission to enter. So even the fact that the date of the incident coincided with the anniversary of the deadly terror attack on Parliament in 2001 was a coincidence. They may not have known the significance of 13 December.

“The mastermind," before he had surrendered, released an image of himself with a portrait of Bhagat Singh, who had attacked colonial rulers with something more potent than a yellow gas. Bhagat Singh has somehow become a mascot for those who want to convey that they are only attacking the government and not India.

Hours after the incident, a TV journalist held a canister in his hand and claimed it was the source of the yellow gas. Other TV journalists tried to get hold of the “evidence" and he ran about to evade them. He had a slight smile on his face. It can be said that on most days, it is terrible what TV journalists have to do to pay off their home loans, but their behaviour is also a good indicator of how serious a piece of news really is because they stand at ground zero and most of them are lousy actors. If they are amused by what’s going on, then the news is amusing, no matter what their mouths say when the cameras roll.