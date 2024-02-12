The strategy behind the budget is embedded in its fine details
Summary
- India’s deficit targets have won praise but the deft re-ordering of spending needed to achieve that has escaped public scrutiny.
Most significant government documents have an underlying strategy. The budget document is usually an amalgam of political, economic, social and fiscal strategies, the different imperatives calibrated according to the needs of the day. In an election year, there is usually a marked emphasis on political and social objectives. The interim budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman embodies a strategy that attempts to focus on political and social objectives even while demonstrating uncompromising fiscal discipline.