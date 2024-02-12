The strategy behind the budget is embedded in its fine details

The interim budget for the next financial year stands out for its notable absence of announcements on higher subsidies or increased outlays for social-sector schemes. But it must also be remembered that many announcements had already been made during the November assembly elections. For example, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised significantly higher support prices for paddy, apart from guaranteeing additional assistance and bonus pay-outs to farmers. The government also announced, in the middle of election campaigning, the extension of its free-foodgrains scheme for another five years: under this scheme, over 810 million people will get free rice, wheat and millets every month for the next five years. In addition, just preceding the elections, the government not only slashed cooking gas prices for everybody, but also increased the subsidy for poor households.