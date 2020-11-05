The structural reforms we need for infrastructure investment

Many infrastructure companies are unwilling to engage with governments because of payment delays. Companies with an excellent record have chosen to remain boutique enterprises. They do not want to scale up to the ILFS model of accommodating delay by dangerously ramping up their own debt. Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has warned that without “relief" payments to keep dying but fundamentally sound enterprises afloat, the potential growth rate of the economy would be seriously reduced. The problem with that is having to choose winners and losers. In my opinion, nothing would raise the potential growth rate of the Indian economy as much as a one-time payment of all past dues, and a credible commitment to future payments on time.