The stumbles that America’s fiscal debate should avoid

But isn’t debt spiralling out of control in the US? Having rocketed past 100% of GDP, public debt in the hands of the public is at unprecedented levels. Yet, debt service as a share of GDP has barely budged since the turn of the century, because interest rates today are just a third as high. On current law, the CBO sees publicly-held debt as a share of GDP falling between 2022 and 2024, as the US economy expands and interest rates trend up only modestly. In fact, between now and the end of the decade, the CBO’s projections show debt in the hands of the public as a share of GDP—wait for it—falling from 102.7% this year to 102.6%. In other words, there is no immediate crisis in the US of debt sustainability (bit.ly/3H7dCmK).