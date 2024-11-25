The supremacy of India’s Constitution is the foundation of our democracy
Summary
- The fundamental tenets of Indian democracy are protected by the institutions created by the Constitution. We simply cannot take them for granted and need to stay invested in them.
This year, India celebrates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. It is an occasion to reflect on its importance and role in the evolution of Indian democracy. Seventy-five years of constitutional democracy has had its share of challenges, but the fact that we have been able to commit ourselves to the principles of democratic governance owes a lot to the supremacy of the Constitution.