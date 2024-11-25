The supremacy of India’s Constitution is the foundation of our democracy

However, they did not stop at the mere recognition of rights. They created an exclusive provision in the form of Article 32, which is the right to constitutional remedies. As B.R. Ambedkar famously observed, “If I was asked to name any particular article in this Constitution as the most important—an article without which this Constitution would be a nullity—I could not refer to any other article except this one (Article 32). It is the very soul of the Constitution and the very heart of it."