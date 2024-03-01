The Supreme Court order on hospital charges isn’t good for anyone
Summary
- It will hurt the bottom lines of healthcare companies while providing no relief to citizens, for whom the cost of treatment at private hospitals is a huge concern.
On Thursday the Supreme Court criticised the union government's apparent failure to specify a range of prices that private hospitals and clinical establishments can charge for their services. Although a rule on this issue was framed 12 years ago, the court noted that it had not been enforced.