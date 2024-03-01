The Supreme Court order on hospital charges isn’t good for anyone

This shows the sector has been living a charmed life. How? Finance ministry data sectors shows that the effective tax rate for “speciality and super-speciality hospitals" was 29.51% in FY22. This was a tad higher than the effective corporate tax rate of 27.81%. But the catch is in the number of entities that actually paid this rate. Just 1,880 did so in FY22. What about the rest? They took shelter under the guise of “charitable entities". A scheme to tax such entities, proposed by the Tax Administration Reform Commission under Dr Parthasarathi Shome, is gathering dust.