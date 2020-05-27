Opinion | The surveillance India actually needs to quell the virus

Predictions about the epidemic in India are based on data directly published by the Indian Council of Medical Research, or from private voluntary initiatives like covid19india.org. One of the early questions an epidemiologist attempting to inform policymaking will ask is how bad the outbreak is in a particular area. What share of the population the disease or has recovered from it? In the absence of tests for everyone, she would like to know how many were tested, and how many were positive. This is the first basic step. Over 60 days into the lockdown, this information is not available, precluding the scientific, clinical and public health community from making any sound estimations about the disease’s spread. Existing sources provide information on the total reported cases per district, but not the number of tests conducted per district. If Solapur had 100 cases last week and 200 this week, one would conclude that cases doubled, unless 100 out of 1,000 tested were positive in the first week, and 200 of 2,000 were positive in the second week, as testing capacity increased. It would then have entirely different ramifications for public health preparedness. Only state-wise tallies of tests done are available, rendering all projections to be educated guesses at best.