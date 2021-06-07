The Svamitva scheme can revitalize our rural economy

India could be on the verge of a fundamental change in how land records are created and updated for rural areas. But several challenges need to be addressed as Svamitva is implemented across the country. Amendments in the land revenue laws of states or their Panchayati Raj Acts must provide a firm legal basis for the property cards provided under the scheme. Gram panchayats would need to be supported, so as to institutionalize the collection of property tax based on property card data. In a project of this scale, the inadvertent exclusion of some citizens is a possibility. Before the finalization of maps and issuance of property cards, maps with property boundaries are made available to villagers for verification. On an ongoing basis, states would need to establish a responsive and easily accessible grievance redressal system for citizens. Property transactions in rural areas need to be properly recorded and linked to the database of property cards, to ensure that the maps stay current. This will let financial institutions accept a property card as proof of ownership and thus aid the development of a rural mortgage market.

