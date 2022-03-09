The swan song of coronavirus is audible in an ebbing third wave

It is said that swans sing before they die. The ebbing third wave of the pandemic, with the highly infectious but far less lethal Omicron mutant, might well be the swan song of covid. This is despite the fact that at its third-wave peak (around 20 January 2022), daily new cases touched 3.8 million globally. At the height of the deadly second wave (around 20 April 2021), these were far lower, at around 0.9 million. Also, while peak daily mortality during the second wave (about 17,000) was higher around the world, it was by no means low (13,000) during the third wave.