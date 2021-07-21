The swirl of suspicions over Videocon’s sell-off

Under this code, a panel of an insolvent firm’s unpaid creditors must take charge of its fate. Lenders accounting for the bulk of Videocon’s dues opted not to press for liquidation of its assets to recover what little they could, but for a resolution plan proposed by Twin Star, a buyout that would give them a bit over 4% of what they were finally owed. This implied a huge haircut for banks, with more than 95 paise on every rupee to be written off on their exposure of ₹64,838 crore, the total of their claims admitted under the process. State Bank of India had the most at stake, with close to ₹11,000 crore due. Twin Star’s offer was still higher than what the group was found to be worth as scrap. But one hitch, as the dissenting duo saw it, was that it was a convoluted transaction. Very little was offered upfront, and an overwhelming portion of the money would be paid in the form of debentures. It was not this elongated schedule of value realization that pushed the deal into a grey zone, however, as much as the oddness of Twin Star’s bid being only slightly above its reported liquidation value of ₹2,568 crore, an estimate that had to be kept confidential. Had it leaked? And how good was that valuation in the first place?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}