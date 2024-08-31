The Taliban’s assault on music
SummaryThe group recently announced that it has destroyed more than 21,000 musical instruments in the past year—part of its broader, brutal effort to crush the spirit and culture of the Afghan people.
In Afghanistan, music is being silenced—not by the gentle passing of time, but by deliberate destruction. Photos recently appeared in the media showing piles of musical instruments reduced to ashes: guitars, sitars, tanburs and rubabs—the rubab, a national symbol of Afghan identity—among them. First, we wept; then we got angry. We call upon the global community to reverse this fundamental attack on Afghan society.