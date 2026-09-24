The Tata case isn’t alone: why Jamie Dimon’s competition complaint can’t be taken lightly

India’s complexities have for millennia confounded Western travellers, traders and observers. Many have referred to this ancient civilization as a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. While the original quote is said to be Winston Churchill’s take on Russia, many observers think it is apt for India.
India’s complexities have for millennia confounded Western travellers, traders and observers. Many have referred to this ancient civilization as a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. While the original quote is said to be Winston Churchill’s take on Russia, many observers think it is apt for India.
After all, it is difficult to lump over 1.4 billion people across different states, speaking in multiple tongues and working through complex hierarchies of caste and class, into the strait-laced categories of the West.
After all, it is difficult to lump over 1.4 billion people across different states, speaking in multiple tongues and working through complex hierarchies of caste and class, into the strait-laced categories of the West.
While this smorgasbord of cultures is India’s innate strength, it fails the smell test when used as an excuse for lax governance norms. As Indian markets integrate with the global marketplace, adhering to a common standard of global governance is a must.
Thus, rules exist to improve disclosure and keep governance transparent. These offer global investors the comfort that no surprises will be sprung which jeopardize their investments. Sadly, this compact has been fraying at the edges.
Foreign investors are not amused. Jamie Dimon, chair of JP Morgan, has noted in several recent interviews that India’s government ought to pay attention to a regulatory deficit. He told The Economic Times, “Sometimes local companies use regulations to block competition, and the governments shouldn’t allow that. I think it’s bad for all Indian citizens.”
Unbecoming events at Tata Sons, whose board members openly revolted against its majority owner Tata Trusts last week, seem to be playing into the kind of scenario described by Dimon.
The actions of regulators seem to have compounded a blatant violation of global corporate governance norms. Even if they did not act in concert and ulterior motives had no role, an air of dissonance hangs thick. While India’s central bank has changed its rules mid-stream since Tata Sons was asked to go public, cramping its options along the way, a state charity official’s order has hamstrung the principal owner’s exercise of ownership rights. While Tata has been in the news, its case is not an isolated one.
Rulebook complexity is seen as a legacy of the Licence Raj, when the knob of competitive intensity was firmly under central control. But it has always been handy; since 1991, when India opened up its economy, governance under all political shades has had policy tools acting as levers that tilt fields in favour of key players in various sectors.
If dense pre-1991 rules could make one manufacturer’s inputs cheaper to import than its rival’s, for example, then post-1991 policy could force auto-market entrants from abroad to find local equity partners that would later get a large premium for full control.
Subtlety levels differ. Retail lobbies have long managed to keep this sector’s foreign investors in a straitjacket. Licensed categories like aviation are rife with policy puzzles. Abrupt rule tweaks are common. Asset shifts have been wrapped in riddles in fields like e-commerce and infrastructure.
In recent years, though, India has had a boom in outgoing investments, with both foreign investors and domestic industrial houses investing abroad. There may be multiple reasons for it, but the state of governance—or ‘policy instability’—suggests itself as a significant factor.
A level playing field, with India’s knob of market-rivalry turned up, is not what global road shows designed to solicit foreign investment typically talk about. It plays a role in decisions all the same. India’s rising economy has much to offer, but dualities of governance are never a good advertisement.