The Tata-Mistry ruling does not offer scope for a legal challenge

No doubt all directors owe a fiduciary duty to the company. But the judgement has neither changed nor diluted this position. All directors—nominee, independent or executive—have a duty to protect the interest of all stakeholders, including minority shareholders; one could justifiably question them if there was any trampling of minority rights. However, the SC didn’t find any. The interest of the majority is not always at conflict with that of the minority and the two are not mutually exclusive. Acting in the interest of one does not mean acting against the other. So, if a nominee director acts in the interest of the nominator-shareholder, which in Tata Sons’ case has a 66%-plus stake, it does not mean that minority interests are being compromised. There is a subtle difference in being an independent director and being independent in the application of mind. A nominee director is not independent and is free to discuss issues with the nominator, yet must apply his or her mind independently. One has to judge specific decisions and discard the notion that only dissent signifies independence. The SC applied this logic, and if this was well understood, there would be no confusion about the role of Tata Trusts’ nominees.

