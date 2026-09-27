Recent developments relating to the Board of Directors of Tata Sons, and the leadership of this unlisted entity, have thrown up more questions than answers. Some of the commentariat rushed to judgement without ascertaining the facts. In some cases, an affinity for one set of protagonists may have clouded judgement. What we attempt here is to address the questions and answer only those that are clear and likely to be uncontested.
The Tata Sons' board meeting of 17 September raises a set of questions in need of answers
SummaryThe manner in which Tata Sons’ chairman N. Chandrasekaran was given a third term on 17 September calls for every detail to be put under scrutiny. As for a way ahead, here’s what needs to be addressed on priority.
Recent developments relating to the Board of Directors of Tata Sons, and the leadership of this unlisted entity, have thrown up more questions than answers. Some of the commentariat rushed to judgement without ascertaining the facts. In some cases, an affinity for one set of protagonists may have clouded judgement. What we attempt here is to address the questions and answer only those that are clear and likely to be uncontested.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More