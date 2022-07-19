The taxation of returns from PMS and Mutual Funds

Let’s take another example. Let’s suppose that Khushi invested ₹50 lakh in PMS-B in April 2021, and then the PMS manager invested in a diversified portfolio of 25 stocks. During the year 2021-22, the PMS manager sold stock Y for ₹7.5 lakh which was purchased for ₹5 lakh. The fund manager invested the same amount of ₹7.5 lakh in stock M. Unlike in the case of mutual funds, in a PMS, the stocks are purchased and sold from the demat account of the investor. Hence, this will be taxed as capital gains for FY2021-22. Since the investment was held for less than 12 months, Khushi will pay tax of ₹39,000 on the short- term capital gain of ₹2.5 lakh (sale value of Y of ₹7.5 lakh minus its purchase cost of ₹5 lakh). Let’s assume that the PMS fund manager sold the investment in stock M for ₹10 lakh in May 2022 and invested the same amount in stock N. Again, in this case, Khushi will have to pay short-term capital gain tax of ₹39,000 on the capital gain of ₹2.5 lakh (sale value of M of ₹10 lakh minus its purchase cost of ₹7.5 lakh).