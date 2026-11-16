In 2016, India launched e-NAM, an online national market for farm produce. The idea was simple and powerful: a farmer in Vidarbha should be able to sell to a buyer in Delhi at the best price in the country. Ten years on, e-NAM connects more than 1,600 mandis and 18 million registered farmers, and has handled trade worth over ₹4.8 trillion. On any adoption dashboard, it is a success.
The tech worked. The market didn't.
SummaryIndia risks repeating e-NAM’s mistake with AI by focusing on technology and information while overlooking the laws, credit systems and institutions needed to translate innovation into better outcomes. The real test is whether AI improves lives, not just adoption numbers.
In 2016, India launched e-NAM, an online national market for farm produce. The idea was simple and powerful: a farmer in Vidarbha should be able to sell to a buyer in Delhi at the best price in the country. Ten years on, e-NAM connects more than 1,600 mandis and 18 million registered farmers, and has handled trade worth over ₹4.8 trillion. On any adoption dashboard, it is a success.
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