The tech worked. The market didn't.

The reasons have little to do with technology. Most states have not changed their market laws to allow outside traders to buy in their mandis. Small farmers borrow from commission agents for seeds and fertilizer and repay them when they sell through the same agent. A sale that bypasses the agent therefore violates a loan agreement they cannot afford to break. There are too few labs to grade produce, so a buyer 500 km away cannot know what is in the bag. And many traders would rather stay out of sight of the tax authorities. These are problems of law, credit, trust and power. No app could fix them.