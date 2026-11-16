The tech worked. The market didn't.

In 2016, India launched e-NAM, an online national market for farm produce. The idea was simple and powerful: a farmer in Vidarbha should be able to sell to a buyer in Delhi at the best price in the country. Ten years on, e-NAM connects more than 1,600 mandis and 18 million registered farmers, and has handled trade worth over ₹4.8 trillion. On any adoption dashboard, it is a success.
In 2016, India launched e-NAM, an online national market for farm produce. The idea was simple and powerful: a farmer in Vidarbha should be able to sell to a buyer in Delhi at the best price in the country. Ten years on, e-NAM connects more than 1,600 mandis and 18 million registered farmers, and has handled trade worth over ₹4.8 trillion. On any adoption dashboard, it is a success.
But e-NAM was meant to enable trade across state lines. Official figures put that at roughly 24,000 tonnes over the decade, out of more than 130 million tonnes traded. That is less than two-hundredths of one per cent. The software works. The national market it was built to create does not exist.
The reasons have little to do with technology. Most states have not changed their market laws to allow outside traders to buy in their mandis. Small farmers borrow from commission agents for seeds and fertilizer and repay them when they sell through the same agent. A sale that bypasses the agent therefore violates a loan agreement they cannot afford to break. There are too few labs to grade produce, so a buyer 500 km away cannot know what is in the bag. And many traders would rather stay out of sight of the tax authorities. These are problems of law, credit, trust and power. No app could fix them.
Beyond information
India is at risk of making the same mistake with artificial intelligence (AI), on a far larger scale. Much of what is celebrated as AI for good rests on a comfortable belief: give people better information, and better outcomes will follow.
Jugalbandi, a WhatsApp assistant that tells a villager in her own language which government schemes she qualifies for, is one example. It is fine engineering. But years of work by the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) helping small entrepreneurs access government schemes have shown that finding a scheme is not the same as getting it. A farmer can know the best price in Delhi and still have no way to sell there.
The early evidence on AI points in the same direction. In a randomized trial in Kenya, 640 small business owners were given a GPT-4 business mentor on WhatsApp. On average, nothing changed. But the stronger half raised profits or revenue by about 15%, while the weaker half saw revenue fall by about 8%. The struggling owners asked about their hardest problems, such as capital, corruption and drought, which advice alone cannot solve. Left to itself, AI helped those already doing well and left the rest further behind. In a country where most small businesses look like the weaker half, that should worry us.
India also has the best counter-example anywhere. In 1955, an Amul engineer, Harichand Dalaya, built the first spray dryer for buffalo milk. It was a real breakthrough. But what lifted millions of dairy households was what Verghese Kurien and his team built around it: farmer ownership, assured daily collection, prompt and reliable payment, and a brand people trusted. The machine was necessary, but the institutions made it work.
Measure what matters
If India wants AI to improve lives and not just dashboards, three things need to change.
First, no AI programme should be funded until it can identify what is most likely to stop it from working, and who has the power to change that. If the answer is a state law, a credit arrangement or a missing lab, the plan has to address it. Otherwise, the AI will not matter.
Second, we should measure lives, not users. Counting downloads, users or people trained is what happens when what matters has not been measured. We need independent evaluation that compares people who received the help with similar people who did not, over years rather than months, and asks who gained and who lost. Organizations should not grade and report their own homework.
Third, the government, which will be among the largest buyers of AI in India, should pay for outcomes, not licences or usage. If a farm advisory service is meant to raise incomes, part of its payment should depend on whether incomes rise. Few things would change the behaviour of AI companies faster.
India has the digital infrastructure, the talent and the problems to show the world what AI can do for ordinary people. But the test is not how many farmers use an app. It is whether the farmer in Vidarbha can actually sell in Delhi. e-NAM shows how easy it is to pass the first test and fail the second. AI should not be allowed to do the same.
Ravi Venkatesan is the founder of the Institute for Human Flourishing and of the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME). He is the former chairman of Microsoft India.