The tech worked. The market didn't.

In 2016, India launched e-NAM, an online national market for farm produce. The idea was simple and powerful: a farmer in Vidarbha should be able to sell to a buyer in Delhi at the best price in the country. Ten years on, e-NAM connects more than 1,600 mandis and 18 million registered farmers, and has handled trade worth over ₹4.8 trillion. On any adoption dashboard, it is a success.