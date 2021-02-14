The technology dilemma that low-income countries confront

Many low-income countries in Africa and elsewhere hope to travel a similar path. While none necessarily expects success on the scale of China and the East Asian tigers, industrialization and integration into global value chains are viewed as essential for achieving rapid economic growth—or restoring it after covid—and creating a large number of jobs for Africa’s young population. Prior to the pandemic, African countries had already achieved some success in industrialization. Ethiopia has established an export-oriented garment and footwear sector, with help from Chinese and European investors. Tanzania has built a more resource-intensive manufacturing sector focused on serving domestic and regional markets. Recent research suggests that the premature de-industrialization to which the continent had been subject may have been halted or even reversed after the early 2000s.

