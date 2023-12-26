The telecom bill is like a curate’s egg: It is good in parts
It will enhance services in the country but also has significant drawbacks that call for closer scrutiny
The Telecommunications Bill of 2023 is like the proverbial curate’s egg—it is good, in parts. The telecom industry has good reasons to cheer this bill as an improvement over the creaky and outdated mechanisms of the Indian Telegraph Act passed in 1885. However, the Bill, recently passed by Parliament, suffers from lacunae that are likely to impact its viability and leave it open to legal and constitutional challenges. Good legislation requires a thorough identification of relevant principles, careful drafting for clarity, and vigorous discussions to iron out kinks. It is worth pondering if the Bill meets these requirements. In terms of principles and drafting, there are at least four significant issues.