The telecom bill makes a bold attempt to revise regulation for the better
Summary
- It proposes a new governance approach that can help chart a modern future for telecom in the country. It’s a big step towards improving regulatory efficiency and providing the sort of legislative legitimacy that no licensing regime can.
Earlier this week, the government introduced the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, in Parliament. It is intended to replace a law that was enacted over 100 years ago to govern telegraph communications, but one that has since been applied in India to every evolution of communication technology to date. If enacted into law, this will reset the way telecom is regulated in India.