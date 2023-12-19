The telecom bill makes a bold attempt to revise regulation for the better

I was similarly heartened to note that an effort was being made to minimize executive discretion. The 2022 draft for consultation stated that spectrum could be assigned through auction, administrative processes and “any other manner as may be prescribed." In the 2023 bill, this has been limited to just auction or administrative processes. The 2022 draft had a residual entry in the First Schedule under which the government was allowed, in addition to a long list of purposes for which spectrum could be used, to also administratively assign spectrum for “any other function or purpose determined by the Central Government." The 2023 bill has no such residual provision. Given how legislators suffer from a peculiar brand of ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out), they tend to stay constantly anxious about all aspects of regulation that their drafting might have overlooked. Not even in my wildest dreams did I think I would live to see the day when Indian legislators willingly surrender the belts and braces of residual language that otherwise serves as safeguards against unknown unknowns in the future.