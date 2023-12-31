Opinion
The term 'emerging markets' gives no joy. Retire it, heeding Dani Rodrik
Summary
- The term ‘emerging markets’ reduces a large part of the world to potential investment targets of globalized finance, draining them of their complexity and internal challenges
Economist Dani Rodrik has put out a tweet that's likely to get some traction. He says his wish for the new year is for the term 'emerging markets' to be retired. We agree.
