The term 'emerging markets' gives no joy. Retire it, heeding Dani Rodrik

Economist Dani Rodrik has put out a tweet that's likely to get some traction. He says his wish for the new year is for the term 'emerging markets' to be retired. We agree.

The term ‘emerging markets’ reduces a large part of the world to potential investment targets of globalized finance, draining them of their complexity and internal challenges, as Rodrik said.

While it has some utility for those in charge of large pools of savings in the rich world, such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, seeking to allocate capital across the world in different financial instruments, it abstracts away country-specificities.

Political differences and differences in macroeconomic conditions and economic structure are all set aside when economies are viewed through the asset allocation prism. Single-party-ruled, authoritarian China, which is the world’s largest bilateral creditor to developing countries, is clubbed with India, with its competitive democracy and perpetual need to import global savings.

Today’s categorization of countries as advanced, the emerging and the rest shares a lineage with Eurocentricism and Orientalism. Take ‘Discovery of America’. This is strictly from the point of view of European contemporaries of Christopher Columbus.

For the Aztecs, Incas and the plains tribes that inhabited the Americas and had built fairly complex civilisations, complete with urbanism and the mathematics and astronomy needed to produce accurate calendars, there was no question of America having to be discovered. They were descendants of pre-historic humans, who had migrated across the land bridge today submerged by the Bering Straits separating Alaska from the eastern tip of Siberia, during the last ice age, when the seas had been much shallower than they are today, and, over time, made their way southwards, to reach the Amazon basin.

Those who managed to carry out the first industrial revolution and mass produce ships, cannon and gunpowder, succeeded in conquering, and plundering much of the world. They forcibly occupied Africa, colonized, enslaved, and, subsequently, divided the continent into nation-states with arbitrary borders that split homogeneous tribes into different nationalities and corralled hostile tribes together into nations, which soon turned fissile.

The ancient towns of Benin and Greater Zimbabwe, major trading centres, were unacknowledged as symbols of developed civilisation, except when it came to looting their artefacts. In the aid of maintaining domination of the colonies, ideology was invented. Africa was converted into the Dark Continent. Asia was the mysterious Orient, given more naturally to mysticism and spirituality rather than to material advance and governance.

There is little doubt that rich-world-centric views of the world can do major disservice to the non-rich world. The ‘othering’ achieved by categories such as Orientalism then or Emerging Markets now has material effects. The US Fed had not, it may be recalled, even acknowledged receipt of RBI's request for a swap line at the height of the taper tantrum in 2013 to cope with the spillovers from rich-world policies.

The rapid increase in policy rates by 550 basis points by the US Fed was carried out, in the recent past, with focus on US inflation, with little thought to the effect it had on the developing world, its exchange rates, the local currency prices of vital commodity imports, such as oil and gas, and the compulsion on developing policy central bankers to track US monetary policy, to prevent imported inflation running amok in their domestic economies, depressing growth in the process. ‘Emerging Markets’, after call, can be expected to keep emerging.

However, Dani Rodrik’s blanket condemnation of the term Emerging Markets has to be nuanced, in India’s case, at least. Many players in global finance are professionals of Indian origin, who have lived experience of Indian complexity. When they invest in India, the Emerging Market, they combine global finance’s urge to profit from the exotic other with their insights into how the economy actually works. Take, for example, GCQ Capital’s Rajiv Jain’s bets on Indian stocks, including the Adani stocks following the Hindenburg expose.

A country like India need not suffer from global finance’s summary classification of some countries as Emerging Markets. More importantly, the term gives no joy, and getting rid of it may, just may, give advanced economy policymakers, especially central banks, a little empathy for this group of economies.