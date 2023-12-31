The term 'emerging markets' gives no joy. Retire it, heeding Dani Rodrik

For the Aztecs, Incas and the plains tribes that inhabited the Americas and had built fairly complex civilisations, complete with urbanism and the mathematics and astronomy needed to produce accurate calendars, there was no question of America having to be discovered. They were descendants of pre-historic humans, who had migrated across the land bridge today submerged by the Bering Straits separating Alaska from the eastern tip of Siberia, during the last ice age, when the seas had been much shallower than they are today, and, over time, made their way southwards, to reach the Amazon basin.