The Texas school shooting raises big questions beyond America

The Texas shooter, a teenager himself, has had a history of bullying and being bullied at the school he chose to attack. He is reported to have had a “minor" argument with his grandmother over paying a phone bill before he shot her. He then proceeded to brag about his “achievement" in a private message to the German teenager, also indicating that he was set to undertake the school shootings. His prior public postings had been equally explicit and yet had not been taken seriously. One can only imagine the emotional scars the German teenager who interacted with the shooter may carry for life.