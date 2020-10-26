The thick alphabet soup that Google has found itself in

For those of us who use Android devices, such ubiquity is normal. Some of us naively think that we have cut off Google by moving to a Mozilla or Opera browser. Well, we haven’t. And if you think you have escaped Google’s tight embrace by buying an Apple device, think again. Google pays Apple billions to be the off-the-shelf embedded search engine in Safari, the iPhone’s web browser. To shift, one has to go deep into Safari’s settings and then switch to another one like Duck-Duck Go (which I recommend) or Microsoft’s Bing. On an Android device, we would need to download Duck-Duck Go or Bing from Google’s Play Store, and then consciously avoid the big Google search bar each time we use our device.