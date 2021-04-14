The third tier of government can bolster urban health

One component of a solution to that capacity challenge is to establish a state-level project management units (PMUs) to assist ULBs on technical and managerial matters. The PMU will be responsible for facilitating design elements, developing and executing contracts, and establishing a monitoring framework. Second, the legislation and governance framework on devolution of health to ULBs from state governments is unclear. The 74th amendment increased autonomy of municipal governments. Eighteen categories of functions—listed in 12th Schedule of Article 243W—could be devolved to municipalities at the state’s discretion. One of those is public health. Municipalities can thus implement public health schemes if state governments agree. However, almost three decades since that amendment, most ULBs have a limited role in health. The predominant reason is a lack of devolution of that function by state governments, compounded by inadequate role clarity among various health-related agencies, the poor financial condition of most ULBs, and low priority accorded to health. Further, healthcare is not explicitly mentioned in the 12th Schedule; only public health is. Given the relatively large expected fund inflow from FC grants, state governments can devolve greater authority to ULBs for health. This should be accompanied by a broader conception of public health, in line with the comprehensive primary healthcare vision of HWCs. Else, the money risks sitting idle with ULBs due to a lack of legislative clarity and administrative capacity to deploy it.