The threat of US debt inflated away haunts the country’s fiscal outlook
Summary
- A consensus on fiscal irresponsibility has lent this risk plausibility. Will the US Fed eventually be forced to let inflation rip in America?
One of the few things US Democrats and Republicans appear to agree on is that fiscal responsibility is for losers. As a result, the country’s looming financial breakdown gets barely a mention as elections approach. Last week’s bracing projections on the deficit from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) passed almost unnoticed. How long this studied inattention can be sustained or what it will take to get Washington even talking about solutions is anybody’s guess. Meantime, the odds of an outright fiscal crisis within the next few years are rising steadily.