The threat of US debt inflated away haunts the country’s fiscal outlook

A large bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives recently passed a bill that captures the problem. It combined a big increase in the Child Tax Credit with more generous corporate-tax treatment of R&D and other capital spending. The first gives poor families a ‘refund’ of taxes they aren’t required to pay (public spending disguised as tax reform) and was long sought by Democrats. The other is a tax preference for some kinds of investment, which Republicans think is good for growth. In isolation, both parts are good policy. The CTC reform is an effective, well-targeted anti-poverty measure; accelerated depreciation is good for investment, which is good for growth. But the package will increase public borrowing and debt, and it needs to be paid for.