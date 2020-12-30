The three big mistakes China made in 2020

Yet China needs to update its approach. Sticking to a 2008 fiscal playbook feels antiquated, particularly compared with the “run-it-hot" strategies in the U.S. To establish a functional marketplace, China needs to dismantle the two-track system the state and the private sector run on. It also needs to give successful billionaire businessmen a forum to make policy recommendations. They know what’s happening on the ground better than anyone sitting in a government building. Sure, a private citizen’s comments can be hard to swallow, but as our ancestors like to say, bitter medicine is good for your health.