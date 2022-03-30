The three lessons for foreign investors, policymakers from Shopee’s sudden exit

The first is a business one. The days of investors burning millions of dollars in the hope that the overall India Growth Story will rub off on their particular play are clearly over. While the overall attraction of a market of 140 billion consumers remains intact, it is clear that global investors are looking for strong business models, sustained revenue growth and quick breakeven. In fact, analysts have reacted positively to Sea’s India exit. A Morgan Stanley analyst note said “…for Shopee to win 5% GMV market it would cost up to $900m in annual EBITDA losses. Hence, SE's no longer pursuing this strategy is a clear positive."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}