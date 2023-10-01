The time is right for another global Gandhian moment
The Mahatma represents for us a meaningful grammar of politics that we have already forgotten
The 2nd of October, celebrated every year in India and around the world as the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, is a great opportunity for Indians and citizens of the world who are not suffering from the ‘success syndrome’ to review the relevance of the ideas and ideals of the Mahatma. I sometimes amuse myself by bringing Mahatma Gandhi back to life, in my mind, and showing him the political posters and ideological spaces where his name and portrait are used in India and around the world. In my imaginary encounters with Gandhi, he is always perturbed and perplexed by the incredible sights and sounds of politics of the 21st century. Though I prefer not to be called a ‘Gandhian,’ I believe that Gandhi is a better ‘cosmic companion’ than most corporate leaders and technocrats who are currently ruling our world.