The top court upheld a quota for non-quota applicants4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 10:39 PM IST
It’s a significant step in India’s quota policy that leaves us wondering if reservations are forever
Dubbed the strangest affirmative action programme across the world, India’s Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota is based on economic criteria and seeks to supplement caste-based reservations that aim to fix historical wrongs. In a 117-page verdict, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court upheld the validity of 10% reservation for EWS applicants for government jobs and seats in educational institutions. The apex court had taken up a challenge against the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that allowed such a policy.