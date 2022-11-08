The top court upheld a quota for non-quota applicants

The verdict: Justice Dinesh Maheshwari conclusively observed that reservation is an instrument of affirmative action to ensure an all-inclusive march towards achieving an egalitarian society. It acts as a means for the inclusion of any class or section that is disadvantaged. Thus, a quota on an economic basis does not violate the basic structure of the country’s Constitution, he stated. Justice Bela M. Trivedi, concurring with Maheshwari’s ruling, noted that the legislature understands the needs of people and is aware of the exclusion of people with economic constraints from reservations. Thus, the creation of a separate class via the amendment ought to be treated as affirmative action for those who cannot be treated at par with other citizens. This is a reasonable classification and does not violate the equality code. It is noteworthy that Justice Trivedi sought to revisit India’s 75-year-old reservation policy in the spirit of transformative constitutionalism.