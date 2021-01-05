The tragic game theory of our standoff over farm laws

The current farmers’ movement in India is a response to three farm bills that aim to usher in an era of agricultural efficiency through consolidation of landholdings, investments in supply chain infrastructure, and disintermediation of the supply chain. However, there is no guarantee that existing agricultural landowners, especially in affluent states like Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, will be better off under the new regime. Their prospects cannot be examined merely through the lens of commerce. A key provision of the new laws is that agricultural land can be used as loan collateral and seized in the event of a default. The potential loss of land is a big factor in the insecurities of farmers and their demand for a repeal of the laws.