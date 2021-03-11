The transformation promised by an embrace of market capitalism

In its first term, the Modi administration did not achieve much on its promises of privatization. In fact, 2014-19 saw an enhancement of the previous government’s welfare approach, with digital technology used to speed up delivery. Examples include a nationwide toilet-building programme, housing construction, direct benefit transfers, a gas connection outreach, and an income support scheme for farmers, among others. But a welfare state—a political constant in India—cannot be effective without a rapid pace of wealth creation, for which the Indian state is not well equipped, given the poor performance of the public sector since Independence. The virtues of the private sector, in contrast, are clear. In its own profit interest, it strives to be globally competitive, takes calculated risks, innovates through investment in research and development, employs highly trained professionals, and uses best practices to raise productivity and improve efficiency.