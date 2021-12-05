In economics, what’s possible should never be capped too early. A fortnight ago, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath was set to resume her academic career next year at Harvard. Now she is headed for a top executive role at the IMF as first deputy to managing director Kristalina Georgieva, who described her as “the right person at the right time". This is a cliche that not only happens to be true, it matters. As central banks try to stanch and soak up the money they splashed out to save economies from covid choke-ups, global currency and asset markets expect a shake-up. Should key macro variables go volatile, stability for some would require steady back-up and advice from the Fund. Unlike, say, 1997, when it was caught out of depth, emerging economies may be able to count on help that actually works, thanks to its subtle shift away from a crucial aspect of the ‘Washington Consensus’ after the West’s Great Recession. The likely role played by Gopinath’s work in this policy revision can be gauged by her ascent at the IMF. What’s deemed impossible by theory, she helped show, need not be so in the real world.

Amartya Sen took on Arrow’s Impossibility Theorem to prove that a society need not sacrifice social choices that are free and well-ordered for consistency with a minimal set of welfare conditions if we can use data on how we’re all relatively placed. In an exercise both more modest and practical, Gopinath placed an Impossible Trinity under her lens and found empirical data that chipped away at its trio of binary options. The trilemma? An economy can opt for only two of these three policies: open capital markets, a currency peg and monetary autonomy. As globalization meant picking either of the latter two, a currency float was off-the-shelf advice for any central bank to get a handle on domestic growth and inflation. In India, however, we have done okay with fuzzy settings ever since we opened up our economy. We lifted our curbs on inflows and outflows of money slowly but only partially, floated the rupee with buoys and weights as stabilizers, and asked our monetary authority to aid output expansion without losing overall price stability. Vast inflows of capital do strain this complex formula. A rising rupee vis-a-vis the US dollar can retard export growth, but a lid placed on its rise by buying dollars could prove inflationary, unless the resultant liquidity is mopped up via bond sales that may push up the local cost of credit. Likewise, a propped-up rupee in the face of outflows can also meddle with money supply and bond yields. Since monetary policy can get weakened by foreign forces, the trilemma cannot be wished away, as Gopinath has often said; yet, what a country finds optimal can indeed vary in nuance beyond the possibility framework of its three either-or choices.

Gopinath’s analysis of global tendencies in a globalized world exposed how weak the gains of a fully flexible exchange rate actually were for most countries, with trade elasticity not doing its market-adjusting job. For this, we should blame not just the effect of exports priced in de facto dollars, with exporters acting as shock/gain absorbers, but also vast waves of foreign capital going into assets that can overwhelm the impact of trade gaps on forex rates. Either way, this departure from the free-market paradigm of the ‘Chicago school’ does make a case for what were once frowned upon: capital knobs and managed floats. And the IMF finally seems open to a wider frame of possibility.

